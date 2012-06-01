LONDON June 1 A jump by shares in BP hauled Britain's top share index higher on the first session of a new month, with the oil major accounting for over half the FTSE 100's gains as it reacted to news of a possible Russian joint venture disposal.

At 0710 GMT, the UK blue chip index was up 18.62 points, or 0.4 percent at 5,339.48, having closed 0.5 percent higher on Thursday following an official recalculation of the index late after the market close because of problems with data from a third-party vendor, index provider FTSE said.

BP was the top blue chip gainer, up 4.2 percent as the British oil firm said on Friday it will look to sell its shareholding in TNK-BP after the receiving unsolicited indications of interest in its stake in the Russian joint venture.

Underlying caution remained, however, ahead of a key U.S. jobs report due later in the session. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins)