LONDON, June 7 Britain's blue-chip index traded a touch higher on Thursday on growing optimism that European policymakers could soon act to support struggling Spanish banks and that further monetary stimulus may be forthcoming in the United States and Britain.

Britain's FTSE 100 index was up 18.26 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,401.27 at 0707 GMT after posting its biggest daily gain in six months on Wednesday.

Chemicals company Johnson Matthey topped the table with a 5.1 percent rise after reporting a 23 percent jump in full-year underlying profit, prompting the world's largest supplier of catalytic converters to pay a special dividend. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Simon Jessop)