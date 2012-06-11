LONDON, June 11 Britain's top share index surged early on Monday, squeezed higher after euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend Spain up to $125 billion to help its battered banks and Chinese trade data outperformed weak expectations.

By 0708 GMT, London's blue chip index rose 92.85 points, or 1.7 percent to 5,527.93, having closed cautiously lower on Friday after a two-day rally as investors awaited the announcement from Spain.

Banks climbed 2.1 percent after the amount agreed on Saturday was more than expected and boosted confidence that policymakers would take the necessary steps to shore-up Europe's banking system and avert a financial meltdown.

Miners surged more than 3 percent as investors turned to more riskier assets. The sector was also boosted, in tandem with commodity prices, by trade data from China which showed exports and imports much stronger than expected. (Reporting by David Brett; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)