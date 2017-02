LONDON, June 12 The British equity market edged up in early trade on Tuesday, as investors continued to digest the weekend's $125 billion rescue plan for Spanish banks.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index was up up 0.3 percent, or 17.51 points, at 5,449.88 by 0709 GMT after a volatile previous session where it jumped as high as 5,536.27 points before giving up all the gains. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova)