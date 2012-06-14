LONDON June 14 Britain's leading share index eased back in early deals on Thursday, reversing the previous session's gains, with euro zone uncertainties to the fore after Moody's cut Spain's debt rating, and ahead of a bond auction by Italy.

Credit ratings agency Moody's slashed its rating on Spanish government debt on Wednesday by three notches to 'Baa3' from 'A3', saying the newly-approved euro zone plan to help Spain's banks will increase the country's debt burden.

At 0708 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 13.52 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,470.29, having gained 0.2 percent on Wednesday.

BSkyB was the biggest blue-chip faller, dropping 6.9 percent after the satellite broadcaster paid 2.28 billion pounds ($3.55 billion) to broadcast 116 English Premier League soccer matches per season in a new three-year deal that will start from 2013-14.

Telecoms firm BT Group, which won a deal for 38 Premier League games, shed 4.1 percent. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; editing by Simon Jessop)