LONDON June 15 Britain's top share index pushed higher on Friday, led by a rally in banks after G20 officials told Reuters that top central banks are ready to step in if needed to stabilise global financial markets after this weekend's key Greek elections.

In Britain, the government and central bank will flood the banking system with more than 100 billion pounds ($155 billion), seeking to pump credit through an economy struggling to escape recession under the "black cloud" of the euro zone crisis.

At 0711 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 23.93 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,490.98, having closed down 0.3 percent on Thursday.

Banks were the top blue-chip performers, led by part-state-owned Royal Bank of Scotland up 4.2 percent, with the sector having underperformed significantly on concerns over its exposure to the euro zone crisis. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; editing by Simon Jessop)