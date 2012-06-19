LONDON, June 19 Britain's benchmark share index rose on Tuesday, buoyed by restaurant and hotels group Whitbread , although several traders said they remained tempted to sell into rallies due to underlying uncertainty over Europe's debt crisis.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 31.31 points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,522.40 points by 0710 GMT, breaking through the key technical level of 5,500 points.

Whitbread was the top FTSE 100 performer, rising 4.5 percent after it reported higher sales.

However, traders said the rally may prove to be another short-lived one, due to persistent fears over contagion spreading from debt crises in Spain and Greece.

"I can't see this rally holding without further macro or policy catalysts or G20 action. I would sell into any strength on rallies," said Silverwind Securities trader Darren Sinden. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Simon Jessop)