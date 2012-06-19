* FTSE up 0.7 percent, back over 5,500 point level

* Whitbread and Weir top gainers, Unilever worst-performer

* Rally seen as short-lived due to persistent euro zone worries

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, June 19 Britain's benchmark share index rose on Tuesday, driven by gains at Whitbread and engineer Weir Group, although traders and fund managers remained tempted to sell into rallies due to underlying uncertainty over Europe's debt crisis.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 39.47 points, or 0.7 percent, at 5,530.56 points by 0805 GMT.

The index broke back above the 5,500 level - a technical level seen as key for spurring further buying - but remained below Monday's intraday peak of 5,555.32 points, indicating persistent fears over the macroeconomic outlook.

Whitbread was the top gainer on the FTSE 100, surging by more than 7 percent after the restaurants and hotels group posted higher sales, while Weir Group rose 6.2 percent after it reaffirmed its full-year guidance and strong medium-term outlook.

Brown Shipley fund manager John Smith said Whitbread was one of his portfolio's core holdings, but added that he did not think the FTSE's rally would go much further.

"I think we'll probably see further weakness this summer. The UK consumer environment is still very difficult. I think the rally this week may last a day or two but people might sell again at the end of the week," said Smith, whose firm manages around 2 billion pounds worth of assets.

HOPES OF FRESH STIMULUS MEASURES

Unilever was the worst-performing FTSE 100 stock, falling 2.5 percent after rival Danone issued a profit warning. The French food group's stock slumped 6 percent.

Danone blamed the worsening economic climate in Europe, and several traders said they might still use brief rallies in the FTSE as an opportunity to take quick profits on stocks, due to worries over debt crises in Greece and Spain.

Silverwind Securities senior trader Darren Sinden said equities markets required fresh stimulus measures from world authorities to help them make more gains in the coming months.

Some investors are expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve might inject fresh liquidity into the financial system, but Sinden said the underlying uncertainty meant investors should err on the side of caution by selling into rallies.

"I can't see this rally holding without further macro or policy catalysts or G20 action. I would sell into any strength on rallies," said Sinden. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Catherine Evans)