LONDON, June 21 Britain's benchmark share index fell in early trade on Thursday, dragged down by mining stocks which lost ground on the back of fresh signs of economic weakness in China.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 27.77 points, or 0.5 percent, at 5,594.52 points, with miners such as Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton among the worst-performing stocks.

"The slowdown in China is negative for the miners," said Silverwind Securities senior sales trader Darren Sinden.

"If we do weaken further, I think I'd sell into that. It makes sense to go with the flow," he added.

China's factory sector contracted for an eighth straight month in June, with export orders and prices turning in their weakest showing since early 2009, a private-sector survey showed. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Simon Jessop)