* FTSE falls 0.7 pct, first decline after 4 consecutive days of gains

* Mining stocks main FTSE losers

* Trend remains to sell on back of short rallies -traders

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, June 21 Britain's benchmark share index fell on Thursday, as heavyweight mining stocks lost ground on the back of fresh signs of economic weakness in China, and traders said the trend remained for investors to sell on short-lived rallies.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 40.27 points, or 0.7 percent, at 5,582.02 points - its first retreat after four consecutive days of gains.

The FTSE 350 mining index fell 3 percent, and companies in the sector dominated the FTSE's loserboard, with Vedanta Resources and Kazakhmys both falling by more than 4 percent.

Mining stocks are particularly sensitive to the health of the global economy, and a private-sector survey which showed China's factory sector contracted for an eighth straight month in June stoked fears demand for resources might slow.

"The slowdown in China is negative for the miners," said Silverwind Securities senior sales trader Darren Sinden.

"If we do weaken further, I think I'd sell into that. It makes sense to go with the flow," he added.

FED DISAPPOINTMENT

The U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to only introduce a limited expansion of monetary stimulus also weighed on equities, which have been supported in recent weeks by hopes of new central bank funding to fight off the economic slowdown and Europe's sovereign debt crisis.

Earlier this week, the FTSE breached the key technical level of 5,600 points for the first time since early May, but traders said the underlying weakness in the global economy meant investors would quickly lock in profits after such rallies.

They expected the FTSE to continue to trade in a relatively tight range of between 5,400-5,600 points in the coming weeks.

"The way forward is not to try and be too greedy. The bias is still down and at the moment the market looks a little bit overbought," said Mike Turner, European equity options broker at London-based firm XBZ Ltd. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Sophie Hares)