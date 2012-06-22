LONDON June 22 Britain's top share index dropped sharply in early deals on Friday, extending the previous session's weakness, as renewed global growth worries reverberated around global markets, with banks under pressure after Moody's cut lenders' ratings.

Moody's downgraded 15 of the world's biggest banks on Thursday, lowering credit ratings by one to three notches to reflect the risk of losses they face from volatile capital markets activities, but banks criticised the move as backward-looking.

At 0704 GMT, the FTSE index was down 61.78 points, or 1.1 percent, at 5,504.58 points.

The UK blue chip dropped 1 percent in the previous session, snapping a four-session winning streak which had seen around 2.8 percent added to the index on concerted central bank stimulus hopes.

