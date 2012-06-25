LONDON, June 25 Weakness in miners and banking stocks lead Britain's top share index lower in early deals on Monday, extending last week's weak showing as investors' appetite for riskier assets remained subdued by global growth and euro zone debt crisis worries.

At 0711 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 19.87 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,493.82, dropping back though the psychologically-important 5,500 level once again.

The UK blue chip index closed 1.0 percent lower on Friday.

Miners led the fall back, failing to be supported by a rally in copper prices which bounced after hitting a six-month low on Friday.

Drug maker Shire was the biggest individual blue chip faller, dropping 9.5 percent on competition concerns after U.S. approval of a new generic version of the British firm's Adderall XD attention deficit hyper disorder (ADHD) treatment.

(Reporting by Jon Hopkins, editing by Simon Jessop)