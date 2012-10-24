LONDON Oct. 24 Britain's top share index nudged
higher in early deals on Wednesday, steadying after sharp falls
in the previous session, with signs of improvement in a stalling
global economy offsetting ongoing corpoarte earnings concerns.
Miners and energy stocks led the
modest rally, supported by firmer metals and crude oil prices
after data from top commodities consumer China signalled that a
recovery in the world's second-biggest economy was gathering
pace.
The HSBC Flash Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)
for China climbed to a three-month high of 49.1 in October and
new orders and output rose, pointing to a turnaround in the
economy.
But the recovery is likely to be slow as the PMI stayed
below the 50-point level separating expansion from contraction.
At 0708 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 7.49 points, or 0.1
percent at 5,805.40, having shed 1.4 percent on Tuesday to post
its biggest one-day drop in nearly a month.
(Reporting by Jon Hopkins; editing by Atul Prakash)