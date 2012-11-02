LONDON Nov. 2 Britain's top share index fell in
early deals on Friday, consolidating strong gains made in the
previous session, with all eyes on October's U.S. jobs report.
The key U.S. data, the last major economic release before
the country's Presidential elections on November 6, is forecast
to show non-farm payrolls rose 125,000 in October, after a
114,000 increase in September, although the unemployment rate is
seen ticking up to 7.9 percent following a fall to 7.8 percent
in the previous month.
At 0806 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 11.78
points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,850.14, having jumped 1.4 percent
on Thursday to lodge its biggest single session gain in four
weeks, buoyed by some reassuring corporate earnings and upbeat
U.S. economic data.
Friday's blue-chip earnings news also reassured.
Royal Bank of Scotland gained 1.6 percent, after the
part-nationalised bank reported an increase in third-quarter
operating profit, benefiting from a decline in bad debt charges,
and said its restructuring would be complete in the next 18
months.
