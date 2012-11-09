LONDON Nov 9 Britain's FTSE 100 was steady
early on Friday, following sharp losses over the previous two
sessions, with worries over earnings and macro economic
conditions continuing to weigh on sentiment.
By 0803 GMT, London's blue chip was down 1.51 points
at 5,777.56 having fallen 1.9 percent over the last two trading
sessions dented by weak earnings and global economic concerns.
"Technicals are looking tired, earnings-based valuations are
pushing the upper barriers of their recent ranges and there are
some decent profits to bank (post summer gains). A spell of
retesting support levels may help to build a base for the next
upward leg," Ian Williams, strategist at Peel Hunt, said.
International Airlines and engine maker Rolls Royce
were the top fallers on London's blue chip index after
their respective updates failed to boost investor sentiment.
