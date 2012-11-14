LONDON Nov 14 UK blue-chip edged lower early on
Wednesday as lingering worries about the U.S. economy and Greece
led investors to take profit on gains in the previous session.
Banks including RBS and Barclays were among
the top fallers as investors fretted about the economic impact
of Greece's unresolved debt crisis and of spending cuts and tax
hikes due to take effect in the United States in January.
Britain's FTSE 100 index was down 0.4 percent at
5,765.58 points at 0807 GMT. The index enjoyed technical support
at around 5,710, a two-month low that triggered rebounds twice
in the previous three sessions.
