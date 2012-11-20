Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
LONDON Nov 20 Britain's top share index inched lower early on Tuesday, having matched its biggest one-day rise of the year in the previous session, as Moody's downgrade of France encouraged some profit taking.
By 0804 GMT, Britain's FTSE 100 was down 0.3 percent, or 16.56 points, at 5,720.57, having rallied 2.4 percent on Monday on optimism U.S. law maker would soon come to some agreement over a fiscal compromise.
The rally hauled the blue-chip index back within its recent trading range but Moody's removing France's coveted AAA credit rating, although expected, was a sober reminder of the hurdles facing Europe's core in terms of its outlook and stability. (Written by David Brett)
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.
LIMA, Feb 24 Grana y Montero's shares closed down about 33 percent on Friday after a local magazine reported that the Peruvian construction group knew about $20 million in bribes paid to a former president by its partner, scandal-tainted Brazilian firm Odebrecht SA.