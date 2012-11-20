LONDON Nov 20 Britain's top share index inched lower early on Tuesday, having matched its biggest one-day rise of the year in the previous session, as Moody's downgrade of France encouraged some profit taking.

By 0804 GMT, Britain's FTSE 100 was down 0.3 percent, or 16.56 points, at 5,720.57, having rallied 2.4 percent on Monday on optimism U.S. law maker would soon come to some agreement over a fiscal compromise.

The rally hauled the blue-chip index back within its recent trading range but Moody's removing France's coveted AAA credit rating, although expected, was a sober reminder of the hurdles facing Europe's core in terms of its outlook and stability. (Written by David Brett)