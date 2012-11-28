LONDON Nov 28 UK blue chips edged lower early
on Monday as signs of sluggish progress in crucial U.S. budget
talks fueled some profit-taking after recent gains.
Risk-sensitive cyclical stocks lead the retreat after U.S.
Senate Majority Leader, Harry Reid, said there had been "little
progress" among lawmakers in negotiations to avoid a 'fiscal
cliff' of spending cuts and tax hikes that could stall growth in
the world's largest economy.
At 0808 GMT, Britain's FTSE 100 was down 11.38
points, or 0.2 percent at 5,788.33 points, retracing all of
Tuesday's rally and a fraction of the 213 points gained last
week.
United Utilities topped the FTSE 100 leader board, up
2 percent after the multi-utility posted a rise in first-half
revenues and said it was on track to meet regulatory
outperformance targets.
