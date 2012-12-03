S.Korea won inches up ahead of Yellen speech, stocks weaker
* Analysts see uncertainties over the won's next movement * KOSPI hurt by offshore stock selling SEOUL, Feb 14 The South Korean won edged up against the dollar on Tuesday ahead of congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later in the global day. The won looked set for a gain for the first time in three days, and was up 0.2 percent at 1,149.2 as of 0247 GMT, compared with Monday's close of 1,152.0. The currency has strength