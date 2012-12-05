GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia gains as Wall Street extends record rise, dollar dips
* Asia equities retain upbeat mood from European and US sessions
LONDON Dec 5 British blue-chips gained in early deals on Wednesday, with miners leading the advance as hopes of policies to stimulate growth in China supported the copper price .
At 0805 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 26.54 points, or 0.5 percent at 5,895.58, with miners adding 12.1 points to the index.
The copper price hit a seven week high after new Chinese Communist Party chief Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China will make policies more targeted and effective in 2013 to help with the economic recovery, according to state television.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)
* Asia equities retain upbeat mood from European and US sessions
* Market focus more on Trump policy than Fed - analyst * Exporters' dollar-selling also supporting won * KOSPI rises for 3 straight sessions SEOUL, Feb 22 The South Korean won stepped up to a near one-week high early on Wednesday as exporters sold dollars and the greenback eased ahead of the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting. The won was quoted at 1,141.3 as of 0233 GMT, up 0.4 percent compared with Tuesday's clos
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japanese stocks edged down on Wednesday morning in choppy trade as a pause in the dollar's rise against the yen kept investors on the sidelines as they awaited the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting for clues for interest rate hikes.