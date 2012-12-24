LONDON Dec 24 Britain's benchmark share index was flat on Monday, with traders citing worries over a stalemate in U.S. budget talks as weighing on markets ahead of the festive break.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.76 points, or 0.01 percent lower, at 5,939.23 points by 0810 GMT, with trading volumes expected to be thin due with the market closing early for the Christmas holiday at 1230 GMT.

Mining group Evraz topped the FTSE 100 leaderboard, rising 2.1 percent after Morgan Stanley highlighted the company in a research note as one of its key mining stocks which could perform strongly in 2013. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)