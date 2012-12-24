LONDON Dec 24 Britain's benchmark share index
was flat on Monday, with traders citing worries over a stalemate
in U.S. budget talks as weighing on markets ahead of the festive
break.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.76 points, or 0.01
percent lower, at 5,939.23 points by 0810 GMT, with trading
volumes expected to be thin due with the market closing early
for the Christmas holiday at 1230 GMT.
Mining group Evraz topped the FTSE 100 leaderboard,
rising 2.1 percent after Morgan Stanley highlighted the company
in a research note as one of its key mining stocks which could
perform strongly in 2013.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)