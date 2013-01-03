LONDON Jan 3 Britain's FTSE 100 was flat on
Thursday, consolidating recent gains after it had smashed
through the 6,000 level for the first time in 17 months in the
previous session.
By 0806 GMT, London's blue-chip index was down 2.48
points at 6,024.89. It hit its highest level since July 2011 on
Wednesday after the United States secured a deal to stave of a
series of tax hikes and spending cuts that threatened economic
recovery.
The agreement, however, only delayed even bigger budget
battles and potentially sets up further bruising showdowns over
the next two months on spending cuts and an increase in the
nation's limit on borrowing.
"The rally seems to have been somewhat overdone and we would
expect some pull back," Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar
said.
"Short term we remain bullish but medium term, ahead of debt
ceiling discussions in the U.S, we are more cautious as this is
a larger issue to tackle which faces possible downgrades from
debt agencies," he said.
(Reporting by David Brett; editing by Simon Jessop)