LONDON Jan 28 Britain's benchmark share index
was flat on Monday, steadying near its highest level in
four-and-a-half years although some technical indicators
suggested its recent rally may peter out in the near term.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was roughly flat at
6,284.71 points by 0805 GMT, having gained 0.3 percent on Friday
in a move that had pushed the index up to its highest level
since mid-2008.
However, the FTSE 100 is now at a level where it was in
"overbought" territory, according to technical analysts, which
some traders may use as a sign to sell and book profits on
equities in the near term.
The FTSE 100's relative strength indicator (RSI) is
currently at 81 points - above the 70 point level which shows
that an index is in technically "overbought" territory.
