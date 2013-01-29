LONDON Jan 29 Britain's top share index pushed higher in early deals on Tuesday, nudging back above the 6,300 level breached for the first time in nearly 5 years in the previous session.

At 0812 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 9.84 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,304.25. The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent higher on Monday, but eased back from highs at the close.

Vodafone was a top blue chip gainer, up 0.8 percent and alone providing over 2.5 points of the FTSE 100's rise, as the mobile telecoms group extended a rally into a fourth straight session as investors continued to bet on rumours it may sell its stake in its U.S. wireless joint venture to partner Verizon.

But fixed line telecoms firm BT Group was the top blue chip faller, shedding 2.9 percent, with traders citing the impact of a BofA Merrill Lynch downgrade to "neutral" from "buy". (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)