LONDON Feb 1 Britain's benchmark share index
rose on Friday, driven by gains at telecoms group BT and
at mining stocks, which enabled the market to recover from sharp
falls in the previous session.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up by 0.5 percent, or
30.37 points higher, at 6,307.25 points.
BT topped the FTSE 100 leaderboard, rising by 4.5 percent
after its results and adding the most points to the index after
reporting a 7 percent rise in third quarter pre-tax profits.
BT's gains enabled the market to recover from a 0.7 percent
drop on Thursday, which was the FTSE 100's sharpest one-day fall
since mid-November.
Mining stocks also rose after new signs of economic growth
in China, the world's biggest consumer of metals, with the FTSE
350 mining index advancing by 1.2 percent.
