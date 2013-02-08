LONDON Feb 8 Britain's FTSE 100 rose on
Friday, bolstered by heavyweight miners and energy stocks after
forecast-beating Chinese trade data fanned confidence in the
global economic recovery.
China's exports and imports surged more than expected in
January, pointing both to stronger demand within the Asian
powerhouse and to a recovery in the world economy as a whole.
The strong data prompted investors to take advantage of this
week's equities retreat to snap up mining stocks - for whom
China is a key market - at cheaper levels.
The FTSE 100 was up 33.59 points, or 0.5 percent, at
6,260.11 points by 0804 GMT, recouping some of the previous
session's 1.1 percent drop.
(Reporting By Toni Vorobyova, editing by Tricia Wright)