LONDON Feb 13 Britain's top share index fell on
Wednesday, snapping a three-session rally, weighed down by a
fall in the value of stocks trading without the attraction of
their latest dividend.
Stocks trading ex-dividend accounted for all of the FTSE
100's decline, with falls for AstraZeneca, BP,
Royal Dutch Shell and Sage Group
knocking a hefty 17.41 points off the index.
The FTSE 100 was down 16.25 points, or 0.3 percent,
at 6,322.13 by 0809 GMT, having risen 1 percent in the previous
session to near a level not seen since May 2008.
"We still think that buyers will be looking to add into
positions on dips," Atif Latif, director of trading at Guardian
Stockbrokers, said.
Latif reckoned a fall to 6,250, around the bottom of the
range seen over the last couple of weeks, will bring fresh
buying in, and from there could move back up to 6,534, the high
of 2008.
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; editing by Simon Jessop)