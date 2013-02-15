LONDON Feb 15 Britain's top shares were flat
early on Friday as investors digested mixed results among the
miners and the index struggled to make headway around five-year
highs.
By 0817 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 2.89 points at
6,324.47, continuing to consolidate after touching five-year
intraday highs on Wednesday as the index continues to enjoy
strong upside support, preventing any correction after the
recent rally.
"The FTSE 100 index remains in a strong up-trend. Support is
at 6,175," said Dominic Hawker, a technical analyst at Westhouse
Securities.
Anglo American rose 1.6 percent after reporting
earnings above the company provided consensus, while Johnson
Matthey fell 2.7 percent after saying it expects to
suffer a loss of commission income of around 35 million pounds
($54.34 million) after Anglo American Platinum decided
not to renew a market development agreement with it.
(Written by David Brett; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)