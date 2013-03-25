LONDON, March 25 Britain's top share index
advanced in early trading on Monday, with sentiment improving
after Cyprus reached a deal with international lenders for a 10
billion euro bailout.
Cyprus, which had the risk of a collapse of its banking
system, will shut down its second largest bank, Popular Bank of
Cyprus, and inflict heavy losses on uninsured
depositors.
At 0805 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was 32.09 points
higher, or up 0.5 percent, at 6,424.59, after falling 1.5
percent last week, the biggest weekly drop since November.
Banks were on demand, with Barclays, Lloyds
and Royal Bank of Scotland rising 1.9 to 3.2
percent.
Aberdeen Asset Management gained 2.9 percent after
saying it pulled in 3.5 billion pounds ($5.3 billion) of net new
money in the first two months of the year, as clients rushed to
gain access to rallying stock markets.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)