LONDON, April 2 Britain's benchmark share index crept up in early deals on Tuesday, after matching its record streak of monthly gains last month, with technical indicators pointing to more room for gains in the near-term.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.1 percent, or 8.86 points, to 6,420.60 points by 0705 GMT, holding above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving average levels.

The FTSE 100 gained 8.7 percent in the first quarter, and 0.8 percent for the month of March, achieving a 10th consecutive month of gains for only the second time, the first having been in 1996/97. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)