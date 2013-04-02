S&P BANK SUBSECTOR PARES GAINS, LAST UP 0.4 PCT
LONDON, April 2 Britain's benchmark share index crept up in early deals on Tuesday, after matching its record streak of monthly gains last month, with technical indicators pointing to more room for gains in the near-term.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.1 percent, or 8.86 points, to 6,420.60 points by 0705 GMT, holding above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving average levels.
The FTSE 100 gained 8.7 percent in the first quarter, and 0.8 percent for the month of March, achieving a 10th consecutive month of gains for only the second time, the first having been in 1996/97. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)
March 9 U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday as gains in bank stocks were countered by the second day of losses in energy shares, a day before the crucial monthly jobs report that could bolster already sky-high odds of a rate hike next week.
SAO PAULO, March 9 Brazilian wealth managers saw assets under administration increase by more than one-fifth last year, when growing confidence in a recovery in Latin America's largest economy drove the strongest interest rate, currency and stock rally in seven years.