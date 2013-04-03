LONDON, April 3 Britain's benchmark share index
fell on Wednesday, retreating from gains in the previous session
as heavyweight telecoms group Vodafone weakened after
U.S. peer Verizon denied it was bidding for it.
The blue-chip FTSE 100, which had risen 1.2 percent
on Tuesday to push the index back towards five-year highs
reached last month, was down by 0.4 percent, or 26.74 points, at
6,463.92 points by 0705 GMT.
Verizon's denial sent Vodafone down by 3 percent, with
Vodafone's fall taking the most points off the FTSE 100 index.
McLaren Securities managing director Terry Torrison said he
would still look to buy shares on days when the market fell
rather than sell into rallies, on expectations that the stock
market would continue to rise gradually this year.
"I think we keep going onwards and upwards. There's no real
value anywhere else in comparison to the equity market, where
you've got both yield and upside," said Torrison.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Tricia Wright)