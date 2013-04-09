LONDON, April 9 Britain's top share index rose on Tuesday, as heavyweight miners led the index higher following encouraging data out of China and a good start to the U.S. earnings season in the sector.

Inflation eased off in China, leaving the door open for further easing in the world's number one metals consumer, while bellwether Alcoa kicked off the U.S. earnings season with rising profits.

Miners and industrial metal stocks rose 2 percent and 1.8 percent respectively.

At 0704 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 38.71 points, or 0.6 percent, at 6315.65 points, with mining and commodity stocks adding 11 points to the rise. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)