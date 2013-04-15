Capita and Dixons Carphone demoted from Britain's FTSE 100
LONDON, March 2 Outsourcing company Capita and phone retailer Dixons Carphone will leave Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 share index following index provider FTSE Russell's quarterly review.
LONDON, April 15 Britain's top share index was slightly lower early on Monday as disappointing data from China, the world's largest consumer of metals, triggered a selloff in basic resources shares.
China's economic recovery unexpectedly slowed in the first quarter, catching some investors by surprise after a recent surge in liquidity in the economy and an uptick in export growth had fuelled expectations of a possible surprise on the upside.
Materials shares knocked 12.8 points off the FTSE 100 , which was down 7 points, or 0.1 percent at 0707 GMT. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)
SHANGHAI, March 2 China stock fell on Thursday, buyers retreated on speculation of a possible U.S. interest rate hike later this month and concerns liquidity could tighten as Beijing's steps up its fight against leverage.
SEOUL, March 2 South Korean shares ended at their highest in a week on Thursday as investors heavily purchased local equities after sentiment improved on U.S. President Donald Trump's speech this week, which seemed promising to the economy.