* FTSE 100 down 0.5 pct
* Next key support seen at 6,214 -Charles Stanley
* Miners track gold's recovery off lows
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, April 16 Britain's FTSE 100 extended
losses into a third session on Tuesday, but the weakness was
capped by a tentative recovery in miners, which took heart from
a modest rebound in metals prices.
Gold and silver prices recovered after hitting
their lowest levels in around 2 years overnight, tempting
some investors back into the mining shares that suffered steep
drops on Monday.
Fresnillo gained 4.8 percent, while Eurasian
and Randgold Resources each added around 4
percent.
Miners - the biggest contributors to the FTSE's fall in the
previous two sessions - added 8.3 points to the index in early
trade on Tuesday.
Broader appetite for risk assets, however, was subdued, and
the FTSE 100 was down 32.28 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,311.32
by 0746 GMT, taking its losses since Thursday's close to
1.6 percent and retreating further from a 5-year peak of
6,533.99 points set last month.
"This slow grind up we've had in equity markets seems to
have hit the first warning points. We've had some opening
sellers into equity markets and indexes, and we haven't seen
that kind of activity for some time," said Jordan Hiscott, sales
trader at Gekko Global Markets.
Implied volatility on the UK blue chip index - based on
options prices and seen as a crude barometer of investor risk
aversion - rose 4.2 percent, just off one-week highs.
Sentiment was hurt by concerns about the strength of global
growth after soft U.S. and Chinese data this week, and by
geopolitical tensions following deadly bomb explosions in
Boston, which a White House official said would be treated as an
"act of terror".
New threats of military action from North Korea also kept
markets in a more cautious mood and technical
charts showed scope for more weakness on the FTSE 100.
"The FTSE has posted two consecutive lower tops - following
the peak in the middle of last month - and, while it might be a
bit early to start talking about the development of a downtrend,
the best that can be said of the latest price action is that it
represents a consolidation phase, following the breach of the
medium-term uptrend," Bill McNamara, technical analyst at
Charles Stanley, said in a note.
He highlighted the area around 6,214 - some 1.5 percent
below current levels and just above the 100-day moving average -
as the next key technical support.
The quarterly earnings season could provide a more
fundamental catalyst for a leg down, with STOXX Europe 600
companies forecast to undershoot expectations by 3.9 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Weak numbers from LVMH, one of the first European
companies to report first quarter numbers, weighed on Burberry
, whose shares fell 1.7 percent on Tuesday.
(Editing by Stephen Nisbet)