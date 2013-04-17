LONDON, April 17 Britain's top share index
halted a three-day slide on Wednesday, helped by a rally in
luxury brand Burberry and some technical buying after
the breach of a key psychological level.
Shares in Burberry rose 4.2 percent as the firm
posted a better-than-expected second-half revenue, boosted by
strong demand for its more expensive products in China.
It topped Britain's FTSE 100 index, which was up 25
points, or 0.4 percent at 6,328 points after managing to close
above a psychological support level at 6,300 in the previous
session.
"I've got a lot of clients who trade short-term windows on
the FTSE so they buy it as soon as it gets down to 6,303 and
sell it when we get to 6,320-6,330, and short it the other way
around," Dan Reed, a broker at HB Markets said.
"The overall trend is still down and if we break 6,300,
which we will, we will come lower quite hard."
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)