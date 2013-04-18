LONDON, April 18 Britain's benchmark share index
edged back up on Thursday, following sharp losses in the
previous session, helped by some solid earnings by leading
blue-chip companies.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up by 0.3 percent, or
15.63 points higher, at 6,259.84 points by 0705 GMT - recovering
slightly after it had fallen 1 percent to a 10-week closing low
on Wednesday.
Drinks group SAB Miller rose 0.6 percent after
posting higher revenues.
GlaxoSmithKline rose 3.4 percent to the top of the
FTSE 100's leader board after an advisory panel recommended that
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves an experimental
treatment for smoking-related lung damage co-made by the British
healthcare company.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)