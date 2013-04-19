LONDON, April 19 Britain's top share index
advanced on Friday, recouping a fraction of recent steep losses
caused by global growth concerns, with some investors looking
for bargains in a market that is likely to remain choppy.
The FTSE 100 index rose 13.19 points, or 0.2
percent, to 6,256.07, but still headed for a weekly decline of
about 2 percent.
Miners, battered in the recent sessions following a sharp
sell-off in commodity prices, lead the gains, with Anglo
American rising 1.7 percent after posting slightly
higher copper and iron ore production in the first quarter of
2013.
The UK mining index rose 1.7 percent.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)