LONDON, April 22 Britain's FTSE rose on Tuesday, rallying for a second straight session off of 10 week lows after a good start to the U.S. earnings season helped to lift sentiment in markets globally.

The FTSE 100 was up 40.21 points, or 0.6 percent, at 6,326.90 by 0715 GMT, taking gains since Thursday, when it hit its lowest point since early February, to 1.3 percent.

The index only had four stocks in the red, and financials, energy and materials stocks, which rise and fall with economic optimism, combining to add 25 points to the index.

European earnings get going in earnest this week, and a good start to the U.S. season has raised hopes for British companies.

The maker of Strepsils lozenges and Mucinex decongestant Reckitt Benckiser climbed 1.1 percent after it reported a strong start to 2013 as it continued to benefit from a severe United States cold and flu season.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout)