LONDON May 28 Britain's top share index rose on
Tuesday, buoyed by the prospect of continued monetary easing and
catching up with Europe after a public holiday on Monday saw it
miss out on the previous session's gains.
Banks led Britain's FTSE higher, benefitting from
calmed nerves over monetary stimulus programmes after European
and Japanese central bankers renewed their commitment to
continued supportive policies. Banks had been among Europe's top
gainers on Monday.
The FTSE 100 was up 61.11 points, or 0.9 percent, at
6,715.45 by 0704 GMT, with financials adding 17.5 points to the
index.
The index set a fresh 13 year high last week at 6,875.62
before a 2.7 percent drop in just two days after the U.S.
Federal Reserve said it was considering exit strategies from its
own stimulus programme.
