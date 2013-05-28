LONDON May 28 Britain's top share index rose on Tuesday, buoyed by the prospect of continued monetary easing and catching up with Europe after a public holiday on Monday saw it miss out on the previous session's gains.

Banks led Britain's FTSE higher, benefitting from calmed nerves over monetary stimulus programmes after European and Japanese central bankers renewed their commitment to continued supportive policies. Banks had been among Europe's top gainers on Monday.

The FTSE 100 was up 61.11 points, or 0.9 percent, at 6,715.45 by 0704 GMT, with financials adding 17.5 points to the index.

The index set a fresh 13 year high last week at 6,875.62 before a 2.7 percent drop in just two days after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was considering exit strategies from its own stimulus programme. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)