LONDON May 30 A selloff in Kingfisher
led Britain's blue-chip index lower on Thursday as Europe's
largest DIY retailer recorded a steeper than expected profit
drop.
Shares in Kingfisher fell 2.6 percent as the company posted
a near-30 percent drop in first quarter profit due to weak
demand from cash-strapped customers in Europe and poor weather.
It was the top faller on the FTSE 100, which was
down 9.1 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,617.21 points at 0706 GMT.
The FTSE has fallen 3.7 percent from a 13-year high hit last
week on talk the U.S. Federal Reserve may taper an
asset-purchase programme that has helped equities rally sharply
since late 2012.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alistair Smout)