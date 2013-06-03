LONDON, June 3 Britain's top shares fell on
Monday, tracking weakness in major global markets, weighed down
by fresh worries about a curbing of U.S. monetary stimulus and
mixed signals about the Chinese economy.
The FTSE 100 was down 38.08 points, or 0.6 percent,
at 6,545.01 by 0707 GMT, having dropped 73.90 points on Friday
when profit takers moved in after 12 straight months of gains,
ending the day and the week down 1.1 percent.
U.S. stocks fell sharply on Friday and Japan's Nikkei
average tumbled to a near six-week low on Monday, on renewed
uncertainty over the Fed's intentions as to its economic
stimulus measures after Friday's better than expected U.S. data.
Further darkening the mood, data showed Chinese growth was
failing to pick up momentum with factory activity shrinking and
business in the services sector also slipping.
"First day of the month so normally the market is supported
by inflows but after Friday's sell-off in the U.S. and another
drop in the Nikkei overnight we are due a difficult session in
the FTSE today," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at
Hampstead Capital, which manages around $500 million in assets.
(Reporting by Tricia Wright)