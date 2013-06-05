LONDON, June 5 Britain's top share index
retreated on Wednesday as comments from U.S. Federal Reserve
officials reignited talk the bank's monetary stimulus may be
reduced and supermarket giant Tesco fell after weak
results.
Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said there must be a
practical limit to the Fed's balance sheet while Kansas City Fed
President Esther George said slowing the pace of bond buying
would help wean financial markets off dependence on ultra-easy
money.
The FTSE 100, which has rallied around 25 percent in
the past year largely thanks to central bank stimulus, was down
43.42 points, or 0.7 percent, at 6,515.16 points at 0710 GMT.
Tesco was among top fallers, shedding 1.8 percent as it
reported a 1 percent underlying sales fall in the UK in the
first quarter, equal to the lower end of analysts' expectations
and raising doubts about a costly recovery plan.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa, editing by Tricia Wright)