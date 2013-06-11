LONDON, June 11 Britain's shares fell on
Tuesday, as renewed concerns about global central bank stimulus
helped to pin the leading index below a key technical level.
The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Tuesday,
holding off on taking fresh steps to calm bond market
volatility, and hurting the performance of Japanese blue-chip
stocks on the Nikkei.
"What's weighing on it mainly... is this Japan weakness,"
David Jones, market analyst at IG Index, said.
"We'll be watching central banks to see if there's any more
hints of stimulus, as worry over this clearly been the main
concern in recent weeks."
Britain's FTSE was down 40.04 points, or 0.6
percent, at 6,360.41 at 0709 GMT, with financials taking over 11
points off the index.
The FTSE 100 remained pinned for the third session in a row
below the 100 day moving average, which is now at 6,415.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)