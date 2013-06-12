LONDON, June 12 Britain's top share index fell
on Wednesday on growing concerns that the U.S Federal Reserve
might start trimming its money printing operations, with Severn
Trent dropping 9.7 percent after a bidder walked away.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell for a third
straight day to trade near the previous session's seven-week
intra-day low. At 0709 GMT, the index was down 13.41 points, or
0.2 percent, at 6,326.67 points.
Recent encouraging macroeconomic data from the United States
has raised concerns that the Fed could scale down its bond
buying programme, which had helped the index to scale a 13-year
high last month. It has fallen nearly 9 percent since the peak.
Severn Trent fell 9.7 percent after the Canadian-led
consortium wooing the company walked away empty handed on
Tuesday as the British water company refused to engage in talks
before a bid deadline expired.
Vodafone was down 5.3 percent as the company traded
without entitlements to its latest dividend payout and as
Vodafone said it had made a preliminary takeover bid for
Germany's biggest cable company, Kabel Deutschland Holding
.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Alistair Smout)