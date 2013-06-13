LONDON, June 13 Britain's top shares fell
sharply on Thursday on persistent concerns over the longevity of
stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve, though some
technical analysts saw any weakness as a buying opportunity.
At 0708 GMT, the FTSE 100 shed 87.51 points, or 1.4
percent, to 6,211.94, down for a fourth straight session, having
dropped 0.6 percent on Wednesday.
Investors will focus on U.S. May retail sales data and the
latest U.S. weekly jobless claims, both due at 1230 GMT, for any
clues as to the Fed's intentions regarding stimulus.
Recent encouraging economic data from the United States has
prompted fears that the Fed could soon scale down its bond
buying programme, which had helped the index to scale a 13-year
high last month.
But some technical analysts said the index, which has fallen
around 9 percent since its recent peak, might bounce back.
Valerie Gastaldy, head of technical analysis firm Day By
Day, said she would be a buyer at these levels, with the index
having just breached a support at 6,216.
"I should think the market should stop at 6,080," she said,
adding the index could then rebound to 6,500 points.
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; editing by Atul Prakash)