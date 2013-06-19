LONDON, June 19 Britain's top shares rose on
Wednesday in a session where moves were likely to be muted given
uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve might soon
scale back the pace of its bond-buying operations.
Investors' focus will be on Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's news
conference, half an hour after the central bank's post-meeting
statement due at 1800 GMT, which could provide hints about the
timing of any such reduction in purchases.
By 0709 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 4.61 points, or 0.1
percent, at 6,378.82, having risen 0.7 percent in the previous
session in what was its fourth consecutive day of gains.
"I think the rally in the last couple of days suggests that
investors are anticipating that they get what they want to
see... i.e. that (the Fed) remain(s) committed to preserving the
support in the medium term (and) decisions will remain data
dependent," said Ian Williams, equity strategist at Peel Hunt.
"The upside might be a little bit limited after the move
that's already happened," he said.
