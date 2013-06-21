LONDON, June 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index edged higher on Friday, with some investors seeing cheap buying opportunities after the market's biggest one-day drop in 1-1/2 years, and with technical charts offering some support.

The FTSE 100 was up 10.27 points, or 0.2 percent, by 0701 GMT, edging up from five-month lows hit the previous session and holding above its 200-day moving average.

The British benchmark dropped 3 percent on Thursday, its worst daily showing since September 2011, spooked by news that the U.S. Federal Reserve was planning to scale back its equity-friendly stimulus programme in coming months. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova, editing by Atul Prakash)