LONDON, June 24 Britain's top share index
steadied near five-month lows on Monday, with persistent
concerns over a likely reduction in U.S. stimulus measures and
concern over China's banks keeping a lid on any gains.
At 0716 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up
5.16 points, or 0.08 percent, at 6.121.33 points after falling
to 6,105.04, the lowest since January. On Friday, it recorded
its fifth straight week of losses and is now down about 11
percent since a 13-year peak in late May.
Vodafone shares opened lower before slightly
recovering after saying it has agreed to buy Germany's largest
cable operator Kabel Deutschland for 7.7 billion
euros. Vodafone was last up 0.4 percent.
Mining stocks were the worst hit across Europe, with the
STOXX Europe 600 down 0.7 percent, weighed by fresh
concern over demand in China, amid fears of a banking crunch
there.
Shares in Kazakhmys fell 11 percent after the board
of the Kazakh miner, the single largest shareholder in miner
ENRC, said it will back a buyout bid for its troubled
rival.
The trio of founders behind ENRC confirmed a buyout bid
valuing the group at more than 3 billion pounds ($4.7 billion).
ENRC shares fell 4 percent.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; editing by Simon Jessop)