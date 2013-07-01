LONDON, July 1 Britain's top share index
bounced back on Monday, led by gains for the financial sector,
although technical signals were mixed.
At 0712 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up
52.82 points, or 0.9 percent, at 6,268.29. The index, which
raced to a 13-year high in late May, fell 0.5 percent on Friday.
Technical analyst Clive Lambert at FuturesTechs said chart
signals on the September futures contract varied depending on
the timeframe used.
"If I had to make a firm "call" on the back of all of this
I'd say last week saw some short covering and/or an end of
month/quarter squeeze, and I wouldn't be surprised if the
sellers return today," he said in a note.
Financials were the top gainers, with the UK banking index
rising 0.9 percent and HSBC rising 1.2
percent.
GlaxoSmithKline rose 0.8 percent on reports that
private equity firms Blackstone and Lion Capital have
teamed up to make a formal bid worth more than a billion pounds
for Lucozade and Ribena, the two soft drink brands put up for
sale by the drugmaker, according to Sky News on
Sunday.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; editing by Simon Jessop)