LONDON, July 3 Britain's top share index fell early on Wednesday as lacklustre Chinese economic data, political uncertainty in Portugal and rising tensions in Egypt cast a shadow on global growth prospects.

The FTSE 100 was down 67 points, or 1.1 percent, at 6,236.44 at 0710 GMT.

Construction materials and mining stocks were among the worst fallers as data highlighted a slowdown in Chinese construction activity.

Appetite for shares was further dented by concerns that turmoil in Egypt could destabilise the Middle East and a political crisis in Portugal, which could derail Lisbon's plan to exit an international bailout. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa, editing by Tricia Wright)